Nigeria: HIV/Aids Prevalence Rate in Benue Drops From 12.9% to 4.7%

15 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Hembadoon Orsar

Makurdi — The prevalence rate for the Human Immuno Deficiency Virus, HIV, which causes Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, AIDS, has dropped from 12.9 per cent to 4.7 per cent in Benue State.

Zonal coordinator, North Central Zone of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Mr Lawrence Kwaghga disclosed this during a courtesy call on Governor Samuel Ortom at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi. While acknowledging the support of Benue State government in the fight against the spread of the scourge, Kwaghga noted that the desire of NACA and the world in general was to end the spread of HIV-AIDS by 2030.

The zonal coordinator appealed for sustained and increased funding from government at all levels, stressing that there was need for increased budgetary

allocation to the state and zonal offices of NACA, which he said, will help in achieving the set goals.

He also solicited the revival of local offices of the agency for improved service delivery, pointing out that government support in terms of funding at this point was imperative.

Responding, Governor Samuel Ortom expressed delight over the sharp drop in the prevalence rate of HIV-AIDS and pledged his administration's support for the agency to achieve its set objectives.

The governor pledged improved funding for the agency in the state, even as he acknowledged the support of donor agencies and development partners to the fight against the spread of the deadly scourge.

