Nigeria: Kano Consumer Protection Agency Seizes N1 Billion Fake Drugs

15 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Kano State Consumer Protection Council (KSCPC), has seized over N1 billion worth of fake drugs and unwholesome foods across the state in the past three months of the year.

The Acting Chairman of the KSCPC, Mr. Baffa Dan-Agundi, told reporters yesterday that most of the seizures were made in the Rimi, Sabon Gari and Singer markets.

Dan-Agundi said: "In the past three months of my assumption as the acting chairman of the agency, 13 persons were arrested in connection with the N1 billion worth of seizures, nine suspects are on the run with court arrest warrants issued on them, two court judgments were also secured.

"Many also opted for plea bargain to settle out of court as mediation is guaranteed in the law establishing the agency."

He attributed the successes to the dedication of the agency's staff, incentives and reward to whistle blowers.

He, however, stated that the agency has been performing sub-optimally because of shortage of manpower.

"We have just 100 staff in addition to volunteers as against the 5,000 personnel needed for our operations," Dan-Agundi said.

He also said that the agency has been waiting for a date to be picked by Kano State Governor, Dr. Umar Ganduje, for the seized drugs and unwholesome foods to be destroyed as the store is overfilled.

Dan-Agundi said the agency would sign an MOU with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to further deepen its operations.

He explained that the KSCPC's order shutting down restaurants and other food vendors across the state was necessitated by the need to test their operators medically to safeguard the lives of those that patronise their services.

He disclosed that six out nine staff of a restaurant tested positive for Hepatitis.

The acting chairman urged people to stop politicising its activities, adding that the agency would not relent in its core mandate of seizing, seeking forfeiture and destruction of fake, counterfeit drugs and unwholesome foods in the state to safeguard the lives of the people.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.