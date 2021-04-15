Nigeria: French Minister Visits AIM Group

French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade & Economic Attractiveness, Franck Riester visited one of Nigeria's leading media conglomerate, AIM Group in his first official visit to Nigeria geared towards fostering the intra-cultural relationship between France and Nigeria.

AIM Group whose subsidiaries cuts across leading media and production organizations like Wazobia TV, Wazobia Max TV, Film Lab Nigeria, Wazobia Academy, Nigeria Info, Wazobia FM, Cool FM, WE Entertainment Production and Clout hosted the French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness during his visit to a roundtable engagement with Co-Founder, Wazobia Media - Tatiana Moussalli Nouri, Fashion designer - Sike Saro and Creative Entrepreneur - Ferdinand Adimefe on discussions as it relates to topics that cut across Arts, Capacity building, Fashion, cinematography and the infusion of both Nigerian and French cultural offerings in building strong alliances to the global market.

Speaking during the visit, the French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Mr. Franck Riester acknowledged the resilient spirit of the new generation of Nigerians who despite the Covid-19 pandemic have continued to dominate the music and movie production segment which has witnessed massive returns, impressive international successes, and global commendations as Nigerian Cinema and Music Industry has grown to become an inspiration for other countries.

Minister Franck Riester further reaffirmed the dedication of the French government through its foreign policy in supporting cultural and creative industries in partner countries, through set-up like the "Solidarity Fund for Innovative Projects", which makes it possible to establish sustainable assistance for many cultural projects geared towards creating employment opportunities and economic development.

Speaking during the Visit, Co-founder, Wazobia Media, Tatiana Moussalli Nouri expressed gratitude to the French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness for the support from the French Government through capacity building initiatives such as collaborations between LAFAAAC, LaFemis and Wazobia Academy, which will positively impact the continued growth of the Nigerian Creative Industry and further strengthen the ties between Nigeria and France.