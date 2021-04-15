Angola: Minister Highlights Importance of Inter-Familiar Relations Communication

14 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister of Social Action, Family and Women Promotion (MASFAMU), Faustina Inglês, highlighted Wednesday in Luanda, the importance of communication, dialogue and coexistence in interpersonal relations and particularly interfamilial relations.

The Cabinet minister was speaking at the opening of the reflection on "Family talks" with the theme "Meeting between past and present: dating yesterday and today", which focuses on promoting inter-generational dialogue within the family and society, so that the exchange of experiences of good practices helps young people to adopt a more responsible behaviour on dating and consequently in the constitution of a family.

She recognised the inevitability and universality of communication and dialogue as a fundamental basis for intra-family coexistence, which provides a better exchange of experiences and interaction in bad and good times in all life cycles, cultivating love for one's next.

The minister considered it important to reflect on dating and to unveil its meanings from various points of view, as currently we are experiencing an inversion of values, where many relationships are poorly conceived, and are not enjoyed as a phase of knowledge and learning.

She reminded that dating is a healthy phase of life, because it is the moment of sharing feelings, habits and customs that serves as the basis for the building of happy homes, with peace and harmony.

