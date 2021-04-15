Angola: President Acknowledges Youth Commitment to Building Rule of Law

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, Wednesday acknowledged the "important role" that Angolan youths played in the building of the democratic and law-abiding state, as well as in the process of national reconstruction.

In a message sent on the occasion of the Angolan Youth Day, the president recalls the role played throughout the history, since the fight for the conquest of national independence and defence of sovereignty.

For João Lourenço, "the great challenge of today is the fight against the new coronavirus, which has expanded on a planetary scale and taken on the dimension of a pandemic.

Angola has made a considerable effort in ensuring the means of biosecurity, in the training of medical and paramedical personnel, besides important investments in hospital infrastructures, with the growth of the number of beds and Intensive Care Units (ICUs), indicates the Head of the Executive Power.

In the message, João Lourenço refers that a new investment is being made in the acquisition of vaccines to immunize a large part of the adult population, especially those from risk groups.

"The government's efforts and the sacrifice of the population over more than a year may have been in vain, leading us once again to a state of emergency if we fail to wear a mask, (...) to wash our hands, (...) and to comply with the recommended social distancing," reads the letter.

