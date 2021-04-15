Angola: Audit Court Focuses On Excellence in Inspection

14 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Chief Judge of the Audit Court (TC), Exalgina Gambôa, Wednesday reaffirmed the institution's commitment with excellence in the control and inspection of public resources management.

Speaking on the occasion of the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the creation of the Audit Court, celebrated on Monday (12), the presiding judge stated that the institution will privilege the dissemination of the culture of integrity, responsibility and transparency.

Among the TC's strategic objectives, Exalgina Gambôa indicated the focus on good governance, improvement of accountability and responsibility in public finance management.

The Chief Judge of the TC considered essential the establishment of partnerships with other public bodies that exercise control functions and that have useful information or technologies for the exercise of internal and external control.

In her intervention, the magistrate stated that the TC has sought to adapt its capacity to the political and socio-economic reality of the country.

The TC's Presiding Judge informed that she will continue with the human capital valorization process, through training actions.

Speaking on the occasion of the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the creation of the Audit Court, celebrated on Monday (12), the presiding judge stated that the institution will privilege the dissemination of the culture of integrity, responsibility and transparency.

Among the TC's strategic objectives, Exalgina Gambôa indicated the focus on good governance, improvement of accountability and responsibility in public finance management.

The Chief Judge of the TC considered essential the establishment of partnerships with other public bodies that exercise control functions and that have useful information or technologies for the exercise of internal and external control.

In her intervention, the magistrate stated that the TC has sought to adapt its capacity to the political and socio-economic reality of the country.

The TC's Presiding Judge informed that she will continue with the human capital valorization process, through training actions.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.