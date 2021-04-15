Angola: Audit Court Focuses On Excellence in Inspection

Luanda — The Chief Judge of the Audit Court (TC), Exalgina Gambôa, Wednesday reaffirmed the institution's commitment with excellence in the control and inspection of public resources management.

Speaking on the occasion of the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the creation of the Audit Court, celebrated on Monday (12), the presiding judge stated that the institution will privilege the dissemination of the culture of integrity, responsibility and transparency.

Among the TC's strategic objectives, Exalgina Gambôa indicated the focus on good governance, improvement of accountability and responsibility in public finance management.

The Chief Judge of the TC considered essential the establishment of partnerships with other public bodies that exercise control functions and that have useful information or technologies for the exercise of internal and external control.

In her intervention, the magistrate stated that the TC has sought to adapt its capacity to the political and socio-economic reality of the country.

The TC's Presiding Judge informed that she will continue with the human capital valorization process, through training actions.

