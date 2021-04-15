Angola: State Acknowledges Traditional Power Institutions Role

14 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Moçâmedes — The Angolan State recognises the statute, the role and the functions of the institutions of traditional power, constituted in accordance with the customary law and that do not contradict the Constitution.

This fact was highlighted on Wednesday by the Justice and Human Rights delegate in Namibe, Wilson Vilelengalenga, when he spoke about the role of traditional authorities in the process of community leadership, at the 2nd provincial meeting with traditional authorities, promoted by the government of Namibe province.

He said that the recognition of the institutions of traditional power obliges public and private entities to strengthen relations with them, as well as to respect the customary values and norms observed within the traditional political and community organisations.

In his approach, he also stressed that the exercise of traditional authority, within the current framework, should be exercised with the objective of maintaining the cultural identity of the community, guaranteeing the maintenance of peace, stability and justice at community level.

