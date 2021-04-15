Egypt: Presidential Decree Approving Loan Agreement for NAT

15 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Gazette out Thursday 15/4/2021 published a presidential decree approving an agreement facilitating a loan between the National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) and JP Morgan Europe Ltd, JP Morgan Chase Bank NA London branch and other financial institutions. The deal was inked August 13, 2020.

The loan will be allocated to fund the operation and maintenance of Monorail of the New Administrative Capital (NAC) which will set off from Nasr City to the New Administrative Capital and another one starting from 6th of October to Cairo. The parliament approved the decree during its session on December 15, 2020.

