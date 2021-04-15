Egypt: Govt, Austria Discuss Investment, Trade Cooperation

15 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Ambassador in Vienna Mohamed el Molla discussed with Austrian Minister of Economy and Digital Transformation Margarete Schramböck ways of enhancing cooperation in the investment, trade and business domains.

The Foreign Ministry said, in a statement, that talks tackled economic ties binding the two countries and the economic progress Egypt witnessed over the past few years thanks to economic reforms the government carried out.

The two sides discussed efforts by Egypt to achieve sustainable development, lure more investments and create new jobs.

The meeting tackled Egypt's success in re-floating the ship that ran aground in Suez Canal.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.