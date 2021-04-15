Egypt: Govt, Austria Discuss Investment, Trade Cooperation

Egyptian Ambassador in Vienna Mohamed el Molla discussed with Austrian Minister of Economy and Digital Transformation Margarete Schramböck ways of enhancing cooperation in the investment, trade and business domains.

The Foreign Ministry said, in a statement, that talks tackled economic ties binding the two countries and the economic progress Egypt witnessed over the past few years thanks to economic reforms the government carried out.

The two sides discussed efforts by Egypt to achieve sustainable development, lure more investments and create new jobs.

The meeting tackled Egypt's success in re-floating the ship that ran aground in Suez Canal.