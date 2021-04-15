Angola: Official Encourages Young People to Bet On Entrepreneurship

Saurimo — The deputy governor for the Political, Social and Economic sector of Lunda Sul province, Mendes Gaspar, Wednesday encouraged young people to bet on entrepreneurship, to boost self-employment and improve their standard of living.

Speaking at the commemorative act of the Angolan National Youth Day, which is celebrated today (14 April), he said that the youth should bet on entrepreneurship training, as they are the mainstay of a society, for being in the front line.

He added that it is important that young people develop their own businesses, and participate actively in the process of economic and social development in the other various areas of the country.

He explained that one of the government's actions in this area has to do with strengthening financial education, so that this group is able to manage its resources better, particularly at this time of contention, with a focus on agri-livestock.

To encourage entrepreneurship in the region, the government of Lunda Sul has available credits in the PAPE, PAC, Prodesi, and Catoca entrepreneur programmes, which aim to promote entrepreneurship in young people.

