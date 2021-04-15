Egypt: Govt Condemns Repeated Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia

15 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt vehemently condemned Houthis' continued attacks against Saudi Arabia, the latest of which was carried out by a number of ballistic rockets and explosive-packed drones targeting civilian areas and civilians in Jazan.

Joint forces of the coalition for promoting legitimacy in Yemen intercepted the drones and rockets and destroyed them.

In a statement on Thursday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry stressed full rejection of such terrorist acts which represent a flagrant violation of the international and humanitarian laws.

These attacks also pose direct threat to regional security and stability, added the statement, referring to Saudi Arabia's strenuous efforts to reach an all-out political solution to the Yemeni crisis.

Egypt stressed its firm stand on backing Saudi Arabia and all measures taken by the kingdom to maintain its security and stability.

