Angola: Minister Encourages Young People to Entrepreneurship

14 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — The Minister of Youth and Sports (MINJUD), Ana Paula Neto, reiterated today, Wednesday, that in the current context, entrepreneurship is the viable solution to mitigate unemployment and ensure the participation of young people in the diversification of the national economy.

The Government official made this appeal during the central act alluding to the National Youth Day, encouraging the youths to join the projects that the Government has been developing, under the scope of the Programme of Support to Production, Export Diversification and Import Substitution (PRODESI).

She assured that despite the scenario that contradicts the government's intentions, the Angolan State continued its commitment to improve the living quality of young people, implementing policies that aim at the insertion of this fringe in the productive sector and not only, aiming at the promotion of self-employment.

Among them, he highlighted the projects of economic guidance for young entrepreneurs, which aims to develop the entrepreneurial skills of youths, through training and professional qualification, for their full integration in the economic life, promoting self-employment and generation of work opportunities.

The Government official made this appeal during the central act alluding to the National Youth Day, encouraging the youths to join the projects that the Government has been developing, under the scope of the Programme of Support to Production, Export Diversification and Import Substitution (PRODESI).

She assured that despite the scenario that contradicts the government's intentions, the Angolan State continued its commitment to improve the living quality of young people, implementing policies that aim at the insertion of this fringe in the productive sector and not only, aiming at the promotion of self-employment.

Among them, he highlighted the projects of economic guidance for young entrepreneurs, which aims to develop the entrepreneurial skills of youths, through training and professional qualification, for their full integration in the economic life, promoting self-employment and generation of work opportunities.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.