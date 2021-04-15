Angola: Minister Encourages Young People to Entrepreneurship

Dundo — The Minister of Youth and Sports (MINJUD), Ana Paula Neto, reiterated today, Wednesday, that in the current context, entrepreneurship is the viable solution to mitigate unemployment and ensure the participation of young people in the diversification of the national economy.

The Government official made this appeal during the central act alluding to the National Youth Day, encouraging the youths to join the projects that the Government has been developing, under the scope of the Programme of Support to Production, Export Diversification and Import Substitution (PRODESI).

She assured that despite the scenario that contradicts the government's intentions, the Angolan State continued its commitment to improve the living quality of young people, implementing policies that aim at the insertion of this fringe in the productive sector and not only, aiming at the promotion of self-employment.

Among them, he highlighted the projects of economic guidance for young entrepreneurs, which aims to develop the entrepreneurial skills of youths, through training and professional qualification, for their full integration in the economic life, promoting self-employment and generation of work opportunities.

