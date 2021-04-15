Malawi: Court Finds Thom Mpinganjira With a Case to Answer in Judges Bribery Allegations

15 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

High Court Judge Dorothy DeGabrielle has found business mogul Thomson Mpinganjira with a case to answer in his alleged judges bribery case.

DeGabrielle delivers her ruling on Thursday.

She says evidence that the State brought before the court proved elements of attempting to bribe the judges that presided over the historic presidential election nullification case.

Mpinganjira has been told that he can enter his defence or remain silent as per his Constitutional rights.

Mpinganjira's lawyer Patrice Nkhono has since told the court that they will have to discuss the ruling first before pondering on the next move if witnesses will be paraded or not.

