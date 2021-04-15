Namibia: Trainee Doctor Facing Rape Charges to Apply for Bail

A trainee doctor at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital, who is accused of sexually violating a male patient, is set to approach the court for a formal bail application after he was remanded in custody yesterday.

Dennis Iipumbu Noa (26) is charged with a count of rape for allegedly raping an 18-year-old male patient on Sunday at the local hospital.

During his first court appearance in the Katutura Magistrate's Court before magistrate Johannes Shuuveni, state prosecutor Fillemon Nyau informed the court that the state was strongly against Noa's release on bail.

"At this point, the state is objecting to bail. The reason being, the offence is very serious. Secondly, it would not be in the administration of justice, as the matter is of public interest," said Nyau.

He added investigations in the matter are at an infant stage and are yet to be completed.

Furthermore, there is fear that Noa might abscond, the state claimed.

His defence attorney Mcleod Jansen informed the court they will bring forth a formal bail application for Noa to be released on bail pending finalisation of the case.

Jansen asked for Noa to be transferred from the Wanaheda police station to Seeis, outside Windhoek, for security reasons.

The court granted the transfer and postponed the case to 19 April for the formal bail application. According to police reports, the suspect disappeared with the motor vehicle accident patient, who was scheduled for a physiotherapy appointment. The patient reportedly suffered head trauma and is in an uncommunicative state.

Upon reappearing, other staff members discovered an unused condom, which prompted them to investigate and a medical check-up uncovered that forceful anal penetration had occurred.

Staff members alerted the police - and subsequently, a case was opened.

On Tuesday, in a press statement, Health ministry executive director Ben Nangombe confirmed that the alleged rape occurred on the premises of the health facility.

"The incident is of a serious nature and is being dealt as such," said Nangombe.