Namibia: Uanivi Joins French Side U.S. Montauban

Namibian rugby international Tjiuee Uanivi has found a new home in the French second-tier rugby league Pro D2 after it was announced that the bulky lock has signed with US Montauban. Information around the duration of his new contract was not immediately available. The club recently announced on its website that it had secured the services of the 30-year-old Namibian for the 2021/22 season. Uanivi joins them from Rugby Club Massy Essonne (RCME), who also play in the ProD2 league.

"US Montauban announces the signing of Tjiuee Uanivi from Massy. It is, therefore, a recruit that comes along with a lot of international experience and high-level skills. Tjiuee arrives at US Montauban next year. Welcome, Tjiuee!" the club announced briefly on their website.

Prior to his new deal, Uanivi had joined RCME from English club London Scottish, where he made 16 appearances in all competitions and played in some of the world's top divisions of rugby, including the Top 14, Super Rugby and Guinness Pro 12.

Uanivi, who can play either as second-row or flanker, started as a professional in France at Brive and played there between 2013 and 2015 before signing for the Sharks in South Africa in 2016. He then joined forces with Scottish giants Glasgow Warriors for the 2016/17 season and moved on to secure a new home at London Scottish in 2017, where he remained until he moved to French side RCME.

The gigantic and versatile Uanivi has to date amassed a total of 31 caps for the Namibian senior side, the Welwitschias, since making his debut in 2014 - and those appearances include the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England and 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

US Montauban is a French rugby club that currently competes in the Pro D2, the second level of that country's professional league system.

They have also competed at the top level, Top 14, in the past - most recently between 2007 and 2010.

The club is based in Montauban, Occitania.