South Africa: Basic Education On Statistics of Teacher Vacancies in the Country

Basic Education Department sets record straight on teacher vacancies
The Department of Basic Education wishes to set the record straight on the reported shortage of teachers in the country.
The confusion emanates from an article by Businesstech.co.za which incorrectly reported that there was a shortage of 24 000 teachers. The reporter misunderstood the Minister of Basic Education's reply to a parliamentary question regarding the vacancy rate in the Basic Education sector.
DA MP Ms C V King asked the minister, amongst other things: What (a) is the national vacancy rate of teachers in the Republic,
(b) is the total breakdown of the number of posts that have remained vacant in each province.
In her reply, the minister said:
5.8% as at the end of February 2021.
The vacancy rate reported is in terms of the actual vacancies at schools in relation to posts that each school was allocated for 2021. Provincial Education Departments are currently redeploying educators that are additional to the allocated post establishments at some schools to schools that have vacancies. Once this process has been finalised and the residual vacant posts have been filled through appointment of educators from outside the system the actual number of vacancies will be lower than the current rate. In a table presented with this written response, it shows a total of 24 556 vacant posts.
This however does not mean there is an actual shortage of teachers nor does it mean learners are being left unattended. It simply means the process of finalizing the appointment of the people currently in the posts is ongoing.
The department has various teacher recruitment strategies:
A register of qualified, yet unemployed graduates.
The national recruitment base which is a register of qualified teachers who are not in the teaching profession.
The district and community-based teacher recruitment strategy for the Funza Lushaka bursary programme.
These databases have thousands of teachers who are requested to apply for jobs as and when they become available. In addition to this, universities produce an estimated total of 25 000 teachers a year, who are not able to get employment in the system due to the lack of capacity to absorb all of them.
This means there are more teachers in the country than the system can accommodate. The reported shortage is therefore inaccurate and misleading.
The Table below shows the number of teacher education headcount enrolments at universities as well as the graduates 2008-2018.
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
HC
Enrolments
35 275
45 474
59 434
79 435
94 236
104 144
106 981
116 701
122 236
137 731
150 431
Graduates
5 939
6 855
7 973
10 593
13 702
16 496
19 077
20 738
23 818
25 877
28 203
Source: Department of Higher Education and Training: Trends in Teacher Education
The DBE worked with the 24 Universities offering initial teacher education programmes during 2020/21 to compile information on all initial teacher education students.
A summary of the information is displayed in the table below:
STUDY LEVEL
FP
IP
SP & FET
FET
1st Year
10130
9576
18529
4971
2nd Year
7460
13513
11687
1960
3rd Year
2906
17327
13679
2129
4th Year
2008
6855
7734
3624
PGCE
24
976
10336
1591
Grand Total
22528
48247
61965
14275
Source: Unaudited reports received from 24 public universities
The consolidated 2020 awards list shows that 13,085 Funza Lushaka bursaries were awarded for initial teacher education by 31 March 2021. The table below shows the number of Funza Lushaka bursaries awarded from 2018-2020.
2018
2019
2020
13699
12954
13085
Source: Funza Lushaka Information Management System