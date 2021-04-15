Namibia: An Senior National Championships This Weekend ... Olympics Qualifying Event

15 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

About 200 athletes are expected to compete at the senior track and field championships, slated for Saturday and Sunday at the Independence Stadium in the capital.

Athletics Namibia (AN) will host the event and some prominent athletes such sprinters Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma will be in action.

Athletes with disabilities will also compete against one another. AN president Erwin Naimhwaka told New Era yesterday the event serves as a qualification event to the highly anticipated 2021 Tokyo Olympics in July.

"This event is still very important for those hoping to push for qualifying spots at the Olympics, so athletes shouldn't take this competition lightly," Naimhwaka said.

The event is open to all Namibians registered with local clubs affiliated with AN. The deadline for registration is today.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.