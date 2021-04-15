Namibia: An Senior National Championships This Weekend ... Olympics Qualifying Event

About 200 athletes are expected to compete at the senior track and field championships, slated for Saturday and Sunday at the Independence Stadium in the capital.

Athletics Namibia (AN) will host the event and some prominent athletes such sprinters Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma will be in action.

Athletes with disabilities will also compete against one another. AN president Erwin Naimhwaka told New Era yesterday the event serves as a qualification event to the highly anticipated 2021 Tokyo Olympics in July.

"This event is still very important for those hoping to push for qualifying spots at the Olympics, so athletes shouldn't take this competition lightly," Naimhwaka said.

The event is open to all Namibians registered with local clubs affiliated with AN. The deadline for registration is today.