Zimbabwe: Harare Will Shine Again - Minister Chidawu

15 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

The suffering of Harare Metropolitan residents due to failed administration in opposition-run local authorities will soon be a thing of the past as the central Government has moved in to ensure sanity prevails in councils.

Speaking today during a Harare province stakeholders consultative forum focusing on the economic development plan, Minister of State and Devolution Affairs Oliver Chidawu said a number of Government projects were in the pipeline to bail out the MDC-led capital city.

"Harare Metropolitan province has faced several challenges in the area of local governance as the quality of governance by our municipalities in towns and cities has deteriorated thus seriously inconveniencing ratepayers and other stakeholders," he said.

"The inability of local authorities to generate adequate revenue to finance their operations, rampant corruption and general maladministration has resulted in Central Government intervening by providing funding in water supply chemicals, refreshment of Morton Jaffray water works among other critical elements."

"Work is currently underway to rebuild governance systems in our municipalities. Good governance is vital in order to attract capital and be rest assured that we are committed to instill the right value system in our councils."

