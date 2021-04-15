South Africa: Winde Suspends Madikizela for 14 Days to 'Determine the Facts' in CV Scandal

15 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has suspended Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela for 14 days while an investigation determines the facts around his claim to have held a BCom in Human Resource Management.

Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has been suspended for 14 days while an investigation has been launched into the misrepresentation of his qualifications, Premier Alan Winde announced on Thursday.

"I met with Minister Madikizela yesterday afternoon, where I raised my concerns with him and asked for an explanation," said Winde in a statement.

"During that meeting I made clear that acting with integrity is non-negotiable to me, and to the people of the Western Cape."

Winde said he decided to suspend Madikizela for 14 days with immediate effect "while an investigation determines all the facts". Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers has been appointed to act in Madikizela's position.

The Western Cape ANC and GOOD had both called on Winde to act against Madikizela after Daily Maverick reported that Madikizela had not completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Human Resource Management, as claimed in his government biography.

He told a Daily Maverick journalist he had obtained the degree from Unisa in 1999. He later backtracked and claimed...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.