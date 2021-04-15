South Africa: Winde Suspends Madikizela for 14 Days to 'Determine the Facts' in CV Scandal

analysis

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has suspended Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela for 14 days while an investigation determines the facts around his claim to have held a BCom in Human Resource Management.

Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has been suspended for 14 days while an investigation has been launched into the misrepresentation of his qualifications, Premier Alan Winde announced on Thursday.

"I met with Minister Madikizela yesterday afternoon, where I raised my concerns with him and asked for an explanation," said Winde in a statement.

"During that meeting I made clear that acting with integrity is non-negotiable to me, and to the people of the Western Cape."

Winde said he decided to suspend Madikizela for 14 days with immediate effect "while an investigation determines all the facts". Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers has been appointed to act in Madikizela's position.

The Western Cape ANC and GOOD had both called on Winde to act against Madikizela after Daily Maverick reported that Madikizela had not completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Human Resource Management, as claimed in his government biography.

He told a Daily Maverick journalist he had obtained the degree from Unisa in 1999. He later backtracked and claimed...