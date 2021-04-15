Namibia: GIPF Increases Pension Benefits By 3 Percent

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has confirmed a 3% pension benefit increase, effective 1 April 2021 for all GIPF pensioners.

Amidst the current volatile economic outlook, the Fund continues to provide guaranteed benefits to members.

A pension increase serves to cushion pensioners from unexpected changes in their purchasing power; hence, the incessant ability to increase members' benefits annually is driven by the Fund's collective commitment to guard and grow members' financial security.

"In awarding a pension increase, the Fund had to strike a delicate balance by considering the volatile investment returns due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to manage the pensioners' expectations with regards to pension increases and to ensure that they are still able to live a decent lifestyle above inflation.

"The Fund is happy that even during what would be termed as a difficult time, it is still able to provide pension increases above inflation," said David Nuyoma, GIPF CEO and principal officer.