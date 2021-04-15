Ethiopia: Board Discusses Progress, Challenges Faced in Election Process

Addis Ababa — The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) held discussion with competing political parties about the progress of the registration of voters for the upcoming 6th General Election.

NEBE Chairperson, Birtukan Mideksa said out of the 50,000 polling stations expected to go operational 25,151 have gone operational.

Among the challenges the Board faced were lack of peace at various locations, transport and logistics problems with regard to transporting voters registration materials, and lack of clear information about locations of displaced people.

According to her, voters registration has not yet started in Afar and Somali regional states while registrations are underway in the remaining regions and city administrations.

The Board has striving to solve the problems of mainly transporting voter registration materials in the two as quickly as possible, she added.

Only 200,000 voters were registered thus far in the capital city, it was learned.

Yet NEBE has been leading the election process quite satisfactorily and problems would be resolved in due course as the preparation for the election would be intensified, the chairperson stated.

Voters registration which started on March 25 will end on April 23, 2021.