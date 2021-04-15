Ethiopia: Board Discusses Progress, Challenges Faced in Election Process

14 April 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) held discussion with competing political parties about the progress of the registration of voters for the upcoming 6th General Election.

NEBE Chairperson, Birtukan Mideksa said out of the 50,000 polling stations expected to go operational 25,151 have gone operational.

Among the challenges the Board faced were lack of peace at various locations, transport and logistics problems with regard to transporting voters registration materials, and lack of clear information about locations of displaced people.

According to her, voters registration has not yet started in Afar and Somali regional states while registrations are underway in the remaining regions and city administrations.

The Board has striving to solve the problems of mainly transporting voter registration materials in the two as quickly as possible, she added.

Only 200,000 voters were registered thus far in the capital city, it was learned.

Yet NEBE has been leading the election process quite satisfactorily and problems would be resolved in due course as the preparation for the election would be intensified, the chairperson stated.

Voters registration which started on March 25 will end on April 23, 2021.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.