Ethiopia: Some 90 Ethiopian Migrants Return Home From Yemen With IOM Support

14 April 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Some 90 Ethiopian migrants have returned home safely from Yemen on Tuesday with the assistance of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), according to Spokesperson Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Immigration Nationality and Vital Events Agency traveled to Eden, Yemen to provide the Ethiopian migrants with laissez-passer, it was indicated.

It is to be believed that more than 32,000 migrants, predominantly from Ethiopia, remain stranded across Yemen in dire, often deadly, situation.

The returnees were welcomed by a representative from the Consulate General Directorate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when they arrived at Bole International Airport.

Currently, Ethiopian nationals were returned home from various Middle East countries as the ministry is boosting efforts to repatriate Ethiopian nationals stranded in some foreign countries.

