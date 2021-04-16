Rwanda: Police Rotate Two Peacekeeping Contingents in CAR

Rwanda National Police (RNP), on Thursday, April 15, conducted the rotation of its two Formed Police Unit (FPU) contingents of 320 officers serving under the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Rwanda FPU-2 contingent of 160 officers left Kigali International Airport at about 10am under the command of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Jerome Ntageruka.

It will conduct its peacekeeping duties in Kaga-Bandoro, over 300kms north of the capital Bangui.

Rwanda FPU-1 also with 160 officers left KIA at about 7pm led by CSP Claude Bizimana. They will be deployed in the capital Bangui.

The replaced contingents later arrived back home safely after 15 months of successful tour-of-duty.

Commissioner of Police (CP) George Rumanzi, Commissioner for Operations and Public Order, presided over the departure and arrival of the contingents, on behalf of RNP leadership.

Rumanzi commended the contingents that returned home for their resilience, exhibiting Rwandan values and serving with integrity throughout their peacekeeping mission.

"The RNP leadership and the country, in general, appreciates your professional character and service during your tour-of-duty despite the challenges and hard situation you experienced due to the Covid-19 pandemic. You served selflessly with dignity that defines the image of Rwanda," CP Rumanzi said.

The service, he said, continues back home and urged them to maintain their professionalism and discipline in their new deployments.

The officers will be quarantined and tested for Covid-19 before joining their families or taking new deployments back home.

Rumanzi urged them to continue observing Covid-19 prevention measures including wearing face mask, observing social distancing, washing hands and other government directives.

Superintendent of Police Octave Mutembe Butati and Senior Superintendent of Police Eric Kabera Mwiseneza guided FPU-1 and FPU-2, respectively, safely back home.

The contingent commanders thanked the officers under their command for the professionalism, teamwork, respect and discipline which guided their successful peacekeeping duties.

During the 15 months, they conducted various duties including protection of displaced persons, public order management, escort duties, protection of high profile officials but also distributed water among local communities facing water shortage, among others.