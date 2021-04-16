Rwanda: Police Rotate Two Peacekeeping Contingents in CAR

16 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda National Police (RNP), on Thursday, April 15, conducted the rotation of its two Formed Police Unit (FPU) contingents of 320 officers serving under the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Rwanda FPU-2 contingent of 160 officers left Kigali International Airport at about 10am under the command of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Jerome Ntageruka.

It will conduct its peacekeeping duties in Kaga-Bandoro, over 300kms north of the capital Bangui.

Rwanda FPU-1 also with 160 officers left KIA at about 7pm led by CSP Claude Bizimana. They will be deployed in the capital Bangui.

The replaced contingents later arrived back home safely after 15 months of successful tour-of-duty.

Commissioner of Police (CP) George Rumanzi, Commissioner for Operations and Public Order, presided over the departure and arrival of the contingents, on behalf of RNP leadership.

Rumanzi commended the contingents that returned home for their resilience, exhibiting Rwandan values and serving with integrity throughout their peacekeeping mission.

"The RNP leadership and the country, in general, appreciates your professional character and service during your tour-of-duty despite the challenges and hard situation you experienced due to the Covid-19 pandemic. You served selflessly with dignity that defines the image of Rwanda," CP Rumanzi said.

The service, he said, continues back home and urged them to maintain their professionalism and discipline in their new deployments.

The officers will be quarantined and tested for Covid-19 before joining their families or taking new deployments back home.

Rumanzi urged them to continue observing Covid-19 prevention measures including wearing face mask, observing social distancing, washing hands and other government directives.

Superintendent of Police Octave Mutembe Butati and Senior Superintendent of Police Eric Kabera Mwiseneza guided FPU-1 and FPU-2, respectively, safely back home.

The contingent commanders thanked the officers under their command for the professionalism, teamwork, respect and discipline which guided their successful peacekeeping duties.

During the 15 months, they conducted various duties including protection of displaced persons, public order management, escort duties, protection of high profile officials but also distributed water among local communities facing water shortage, among others.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.