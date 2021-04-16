Kenyatta Orders Teachers to Take Covid-19 Jab

Alex Njeru/ Nation Media Group
(file photo).
15 April 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed all teachers and school support staff to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha the decision to vaccinate all teachers will ensure schools are safe.

Magoha spoke on Thursday while releasing the the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) results.

The directive by the President comes as schools prepare to reopen for the Third term on May 10, 2021 for all classes except Grade Four and Form One.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Nancy Macharia noted that examiners who participated in the marking of the papers did not have an opportunity to go for the jab.

"Today, the President has allowed us to ensure that all teachers will be allowed to take the Covid-19 vaccine irrespective of their age. We're appealing to all teachers therefore to ensure that they get the jab even as we reopen the schools."

The 2020 KCPE exercise was facilitated by 28,467 centre managers; 28,711 supervisors; 72, 360 invigilators, and 4,756 examiners.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of Wednesday 92,246 teachers had received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

However, Macharia revealed that 15 primary teachers, 3 deputy headteachers and 8 head teachers had succumbed to Covid-19.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.