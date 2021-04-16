Kenya: Motoring Veteran Mehboob Alam, 89, Dies

15 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Peter Njenga

Mehboob Alam, who died on Thursday, taught his son Tanveer Alam -- a young gun who passed on in 1996 -- that wrought iron is the stuff man is made of.

Tigoni-based Mehboob, 89, was a cyclist who grieved for long after his rally driver son died in a road crash in 1996 while reccing in Mombasa.

Since his son's death, Mehbood dedicated himself to a life-long passion of teaching defensive driving, starting a defensive driving school in memory of Tanveer.

"Mzee Mehboob and Javaid agreed we needed to mentor Tanveer. We reached out to BAT and we formed "Team Kenya" comprising of myself, Tanveer, Kimanthi Maingi and Paul Bailey. I have lost a family member," mourned rallying legend Patrick Njiru.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.