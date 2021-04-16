Kenya: Motoring Veteran Mehboob Alam, 89, Dies

Mehboob Alam, who died on Thursday, taught his son Tanveer Alam -- a young gun who passed on in 1996 -- that wrought iron is the stuff man is made of.

Tigoni-based Mehboob, 89, was a cyclist who grieved for long after his rally driver son died in a road crash in 1996 while reccing in Mombasa.

Since his son's death, Mehbood dedicated himself to a life-long passion of teaching defensive driving, starting a defensive driving school in memory of Tanveer.

"Mzee Mehboob and Javaid agreed we needed to mentor Tanveer. We reached out to BAT and we formed "Team Kenya" comprising of myself, Tanveer, Kimanthi Maingi and Paul Bailey. I have lost a family member," mourned rallying legend Patrick Njiru.