Kenya: Olunga Stars as Al Duhail Open Champs League Campaign With Win

15 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Geoffrey Anene

Michael Olunga's Al Duhail kicked off their 2021 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League (West Region) campaign with a dominant 2-0 win over Al Shorta from Iraq 2-0 in a Group "C" tie at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

The Kenya centre-forward was the architect of the first goal as his powerful shot in the 35th minute was deflected by Hussam Kadhim into his own net to give the Qatari side a 1-0 first half advantage.

Sabri Lamouchi's men went 2-0 up seven minutes after the break after Belgian-Brazilian Edmilson Junior half-volleyed from inside the box.

The 2020 J League Player of the Year, who is playing in the AFC Champions League for the first time, was substituted in the 75th minute with Ghanaian-born Qatari Mohamed Muntari filling his place.

Al Duhail, who got eliminated from the same tournament at group stage last season, will meet Al Ahli Saudi in their next fixture on Sunday at the same centralised location due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Iranian side Esteghlal is also in this pool. Al Ahli Saudi and Esteghlal are scheduled to clash later on Thursday.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.