Rwanda: Benediction Coach Names Strong Roster for Tour Du Rwanda 2021

16 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Two weeks before the start of the 13th Tour du Rwanda, local side Ignite Energy Benediction Club have confirmed their final line-up. The race is scheduled for May 2-9.

Benoit Munyankindi, the club's Sports Director, confirmed the development to Weekend Sport on Thursday, April 15.

Benediction, who will be making their third appearance in Tour du Rwanda as a registered UCI Africa Tour club, have been under intensive training in hilly Musanze District for the last two month.

"The preparations for the race are going on well, we hope to stage a better performance than the previous editions," said Munyankindi. "We are in the final stage of preparations."

Rwanda will be represented by two clubs on top of the national team 'Team Rwanda' in the race that is widely considered as the biggest cycling event on the continent. Since 2019, it is rated 2.1, a category, in Africa, it only shares with Gabon's La Tropicale Amissa Bongo.

No Rwandan rider has won the competition since it was upgraded to UCI 2.1 category, having been won back-to-back by Eritreans Merhawi Kudus and Natnael Tesfazion in 2019 and last year, respectively.

Benediction's six-man roster includes former Tour du Rwanda winner Joseph Areruya - the 2017 champion - and the 2019 Tour du Senegal winner, Didier Munyaneza.

Full lineup

Patrick Byukusenge, Joseph Areruya, Didier Munyaneza, Eric Manizabayo, Uwiduhaye, and Jean-Claude Nzafashwanayo.

