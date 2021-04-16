Tanzania: Gwambina Eye to Gun Down KMC

16 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga in Mwanza

GWAMBINA FC Head coach said his team is well prepared and determined to snatch maximum points against Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) today. Gwambina FC will face the Dar es Salaam - based side in the Premier League clash at Uhuru stadium, as Badru will be targeting to post a victory with his team.

He said all his players are in a good condition and there are no injuries. "After the tragic break of the fifth term President John Magufuli we had the opportunity to prepare our team and we are confident we will get good results in today's game," Badru said.

He said he expects his team to display a good and more interesting football as Uhuru Stadium has a good pitch. He has promised his team's fans that he will emerge victorious in the game.

Gwambina FC skipper Paul Nonga said their match today will be revenge as during the first match at Gwambina Complex, KMC won 3-0. He said they respect their opponents who have a good team and the best players, but they too are determined to make sure they emerge victorious.

He said their team started league badly, but now they are determined to make sure their team wins more matches so that they can finish in a good position and improve their position in the league standings. In the Premier League standings, Gwambina FC are placed 10th with 30 points from 23-game outings.

The team has won seven, drawn nine and lost seven matches.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.