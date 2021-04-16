Tanzania: Gwambina Eye to Gun Down KMC

GWAMBINA FC Head coach said his team is well prepared and determined to snatch maximum points against Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) today. Gwambina FC will face the Dar es Salaam - based side in the Premier League clash at Uhuru stadium, as Badru will be targeting to post a victory with his team.

He said all his players are in a good condition and there are no injuries. "After the tragic break of the fifth term President John Magufuli we had the opportunity to prepare our team and we are confident we will get good results in today's game," Badru said.

He said he expects his team to display a good and more interesting football as Uhuru Stadium has a good pitch. He has promised his team's fans that he will emerge victorious in the game.

Gwambina FC skipper Paul Nonga said their match today will be revenge as during the first match at Gwambina Complex, KMC won 3-0. He said they respect their opponents who have a good team and the best players, but they too are determined to make sure they emerge victorious.

He said their team started league badly, but now they are determined to make sure their team wins more matches so that they can finish in a good position and improve their position in the league standings. In the Premier League standings, Gwambina FC are placed 10th with 30 points from 23-game outings.

The team has won seven, drawn nine and lost seven matches.