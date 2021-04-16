Tanzania: TPB Bank Boosts Academic Camps

TPB Bank has donated food stuff, hygiene products to girls and stationeries valued at 4.5m/- to support special academic camps in Bariadi District, Simiyu.

The camp is set to take place from August to November this year, involving secondary school students from various schools, who are set to sit for national examination this year. Handing over the materials mid this week, TPB Loan Director Henry Bwogi, said the contribution was part of the lender's profit and was giving back to society through Corporate Social Responsibility programmes.

"As the bank, we have been doing this every year and this time around we decided to focus on education. Supporting these special camps will mostly help in boosting academic performance in our region," he said.

Receiving the aid on behalf of Simiyu Regional Commissioner, Mr Anthony Mtaka, Assistant Administrative Secretary in the Administration and Human Resource Department, Mr Ekwabi Mujungu, said the donation came at the right time as it will solve some challenges emerging in the camps.

He said that the camps need financial resource and ample time to enable students perform better in national examinations every year.

"Introduction of these camps are among the strategies we came up with to make sure all schools in the region perform well in final examinations. We are thankful that stakeholders support us to achieve this goal," he said.

Bariadi Secondary School Headmaster Mr Ali Simba, whose school is among the prospective camps, expressed his gratitude to TBP, revealing that in previous years, the region's performance was poor but since 2016 the region turned tables after it started emerging among the best ten schools in national examination results.

"We are thankful to the Bank as the aid will help us collect all the requirements in time. We call upon other development stakeholders to support this initiative," he said.

On behalf of his fellow students, a Form IV student from Bariadi Secondary school, Godfrey Andrea, promised to study hard to perform better in the final exam, including showing to the community the significance of academic camps.

"We assure that Simiyu will this time emerge number one. Our teachers, parents, stakeholders and the nation should be proud of the camps," he promised.