Mauritius: Pre-Budget Consultations 2021/2022 - Finance Minister Meets Stakeholders of the Mauritius Chamber of Agriculture

press release

The Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, met, this afternoon, key stakeholders of the Mauritius Chamber of Agriculture(MCA) and the Mauritius Sugar Syndicate in the context of the Pre-Budget consultations for Budget 2021/2022, in the Conference Room of the Ministry, in Port Louis.

In a statement after the meeting, the Secretary-General of the MCA, Mrs Jacqueline Sauzier, indicated that the meeting with the Finance Minister was very fruitful and positive.

She acknowledged that the sugar cane sector is facing a difficult situation owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She recalled that several proposals were made particularly, amongst others, the restructuring of the sugarcane industry; the profitability of Bagasse as a renewable energy through the Biomass framework; and the promotion of locally made products so as to become a sustainable economy.