Mauritius: Pre-Budget Consultative Meeting - Finance Minister Meets Stakeholders of the Small Planters' Associations

15 April 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A pre-budget consultative meeting between the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, and various stakeholders of the Small Planters' Associations, was held this afternoon, in Port Louis.

In a statement, after the meeting, the General Manager of the Mauritius Cooperative Agricultural Federation Ltd, underlined that the Finance Minister was very attentive to the requests brought forth by his Federation. One of the requests made, he pointed out, includes a financial assistance to their bio-fertiliser factory which will greatly benefit planters. In addition, the Federation requested for a reduction in the 15% levy on herbicides, to partly alleviate the challenges faced by planters.

As for the General Secretary of the Small Planters' Association Mr Kreepalloo Sunghoon, he highlighted that the meeting was cordial. He enumerated some of the key issues discussed, namely: the implementation of pending measures announced in the previous Budget, extension of the allocation of Rs 25 000 per ton of sugar along with an inflation cost, and the creation of a land bank for the 27 000 hectares of abandoned agricultural land to ensure more production.

Other core topics discussed include innovation in the sector, food processing, food sovereignty and achieving 35% local food production.

Other representatives of the following associations also attended the meeting:

- Mauritius Sugarcane Planters' Association

- Mauritius Agricultural Marketing Cooperative Federation

- Camp Diable Agricultural Marketing Cooperative Society

- Planters Reform Association

- Mauritius Fairtrade Cooperative Federation Ltd

- Tea Planters

- Mouvement pour L'Autosuffisance Alimentaire

- Cane Growers' Association

