Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - One Patient Tested Positive in Quarantine

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has carried out 660 PCR tests as at 17 hours today.

One positive case has been detected on the 14th day in a quarantine facility following Contact Tracing exercise and the patient was tested negative on admission.

275 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

414 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centers.

119 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

5 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of active cases at the local level is therefore 285.

Further details will be provided in a communiqué tomorrow.