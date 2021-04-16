Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

15 April 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)
press release

Seven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka, Southern, Central, and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Tessenei (1), and Goluj (1), Gash Barka region. Two other patients are from the Quarantine Center in Mendefera, Southern Region. Similarly, two patients are from a Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region. The last patient is from the Quarantine Center in Assab, Southern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, seven patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Northern Red Sea (6), and Anseba (1), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3280 while the number of deaths stands at ten.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 3486.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

15 April 2021

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.