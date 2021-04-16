Angola: 1º De Agosto B Beat Kabuscorp in Provincial Championship

14 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — 1º de Agosto defeated by 2-0 Kabuscorp do Palanca on Wednesday in the fourth round of the second division of Luanda provincial football championship.

Geremias scored the first goal of the match in the minute 62 and Manico settled the result at the minute 85.

1º de Agosto B are now in the eighth position with five points, while Kabuscorp are second with seven points.

The competition is led by Nedji FC with 10 points.

Here are the results of other matches: Basilica-Kilamba FC (2-2), Nedji FC-ASA (2-2), Malú-Petro B, Lobos-Fama and Renascer-Kambas were postponed sine die.

The competition is played by 15 teams, in a two-round system, the winners represent the province in the top division zonal qualifying.

