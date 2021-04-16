Angola: Cuanza Norte Province in Need of New Library

Ndalatando — Cuanza Norte province is currently in need of a new provincial library, due to its population density and education expansion, the provincial head for Culture, Tourism, Youth and Sports, Osvaldo Caculo, has said.

The current library, built in the colonial era, no longer meets the demand, Osvaldo Caculo, said adding that the library was built in a time when there were no higher education institutions in the province and currently there are two.

The provincial office has been in permanent contact with municipal administrations to place libraries in all the schools being built, under the scope of the integrated municipality project, Caculo said.

Osvaldo Caculo has welcomed the initiative of a group of young people, who have been creating community libraries, contributing to the massification of reading and scientific research.

Osvaldo Caculo explained that the local culture department will work with these young people so that this initiative could cover the other nine municipalities of the province.

