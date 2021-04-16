Angola: Paulo Matomina Releases New Single

Luanda — The Angolan musician Paulo Matomina has released, via digital platforms, a single entitled "Patroa", whose song proposes a reflection on the value of women, going against the trend of approaches that reduce women to sex.

"We are made of body, soul and spirit, with women it is no different," writes the artist in his address in social media.

The artist also expressed perplexity in how women themselves contribute to the success of songs that characterize them more as an object of desire than any other quality.

"With no disrespect to other artists, I believe that music should be used as a tool to improve not to make human beings worse. In this case in particular the woman," the singer said.

Paulo Matomina is a guitar player and composer. He began his career as a professional musician in 2005, when he lent his talent to the BBC in London and to UNICEF, as part of the campaign against HIV.

He was distinguished as the Artist of the Year at Top Rádio Luanda in 2012.

The artist performs intimate concerts every day, in various venues in Luanda. He has one album released in 2013.

