Angola: Paulo Flores to Release New Album

Luanda — The Angolan musician Paulo Flores is due to release a new album on April 30 in Portugal and digital platforms entitled "Independence",.

The independence of Angola, whose 45 years were marked on November 11, 2020, is the basis of the new project and, in particular, the song "Amanhã", already released on digital platforms.

The album "carries some nostalgia, but also translates visions for the future, themes that extol freedom and fraternity, harmony, always with its own balance, purely Angolan," Angop has learned.

Paulo Flores is one of the biggest names of Angola popular music and "ambassador" of semba in the world. He is respected by several generations of Angolan musicians, thanks to his over 30 years of career.

Paulo Flores released his first album in 1988. His songs deal with various themes of Angolans' daily life.

