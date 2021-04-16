Angola: Paulo Flores to Release New Album

13 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan musician Paulo Flores is due to release a new album on April 30 in Portugal and digital platforms entitled "Independence",.

The independence of Angola, whose 45 years were marked on November 11, 2020, is the basis of the new project and, in particular, the song "Amanhã", already released on digital platforms.

The album "carries some nostalgia, but also translates visions for the future, themes that extol freedom and fraternity, harmony, always with its own balance, purely Angolan," Angop has learned.

Paulo Flores is one of the biggest names of Angola popular music and "ambassador" of semba in the world. He is respected by several generations of Angolan musicians, thanks to his over 30 years of career.

Paulo Flores released his first album in 1988. His songs deal with various themes of Angolans' daily life.

The independence of Angola, whose 45 years were marked on November 11, 2020, is the basis of the new project and, in particular, the song "Amanhã", already released on digital platforms.

The album "carries some nostalgia, but also translates visions for the future, themes that extol freedom and fraternity, harmony, always with its own balance, purely Angolan," Angop has learned.

Paulo Flores is one of the biggest names of Angola popular music and "ambassador" of semba in the world. He is respected by several generations of Angolan musicians, thanks to his over 30 years of career.

Paulo Flores released his first album in 1988. His songs deal with various themes of Angolans' daily life.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.