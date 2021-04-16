African Kick-Boxing Cup - Cameroon On Honours Roll

Some 35 athletes from five countries took part in the competition that took place in Yaounde last weekend with Cameroon and Egypt finishing on top.

The gymnasium of the Higher Public Works School in Elig Effa, Yaounde was the venue of the 2021 edition of the African Kick-boxing cup that took place last weekend. Organised by the Cameroon Kick-boxing Federation in collaboration with the African Kick-Boxing Federation, the competition brought together 35 athletes from five countries on the continent. The countries are Equatorial Guinea, Central African Republic, Mali, Egypt and Cameroon. The athletes competed in three disciplines notably full contact, low kick and kick-boxing. Two professional fights were equally on programme.

In the 71kg category Hamed Ismael from Egypt beat Yaketcha Olive from Cameroon. In the -75kg fight bout Salvador Ntutumu from Equatorial Guinea beat Yemele Simplice from Cameroon. In the -63kg fight Nouhoul Amos beat Yaya Wonono (Mali). In the -60kg professional fight Modo Elie (Cameroon) beat Aboubakar Silla (Mali) to win the African title. In the women's -70kg category Pandja Pamela (Cameroon) beat Gonilabe Eunice (Central African Republic). Still in the women's competition Mambou Dorine (Cameroon) beat Shouhd Amin (Egypt) in the 60kg category.

After two days of intense competition, Egypt and Cameroon finished on top of the classification table with a total of six victories each. Egypt being new comers in the competition was awarded the first place thanks to a fair play gesture of the Local Organising Committee which is mostly made up of members of the Cameroon Kick-boxing Federation and Affinity Discipline. Equatorial Guinea was third with three victories. Mali and the Central African Republic finished on the bottom of the table with zero victories.

The President of (FECAKICK-BOXING) Eric Essissima expressed satisfaction with the performance of the athletes. He said Cameroon is building a young team that will represent the country valuably in international competitions. He said the next step will be to prepare for the African championship in South Africa and that Cameroon intends to host a French team at the end of the year.