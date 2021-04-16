Cameroon: Douala III Council - Newly Trained Municipal Police On the Field

They graduated in a ceremony at the Mboppi Gendarmerie camp on Wednesday.

Some 111 municipal police officers who underwent a six-week training at the gendarmerie camp in Mboppi, graduated in a solemn ceremony on Wednesday April 14 presided over by the Senior Divisional Officer for Wouri. Speaking during the ceremony, the second in command of the second gendarmerie region, Colonel Azew Landry said the 45-day training comprised civic education, technical aptitudes, discipline, notions of human rights as well as the respect for State emblems among many other things.

Meanwhile the Mayor Epoupa Bossanbo Valentin, said the training was the third in the series aimed at changing the mindset of the trainees in view of defining the role of the municipal police which is that of civil protection, hygiene and sanitation as well as enabling fluidity of circulation by avoiding wrong parking in the municipality. "The municipal police should not substitute the forces of law and order but act as their auxiliary. He congratulated the trainees for their assiduity during training and called on them to show exemplary conduct in the discharge of their duties.

The director of training, Biogolo Embolo Zephyrin said training which was geared at consolidating the civic and moral values of the trainees, saw the participation of 113 trainees, out of whom, two failed and 111 were successful, among them 16 women. He said the training falls within the framework of the transfer of competences to decentralized collectivities and the reinforcement of the capacities of the municipal police. He urged them to be disciplined, always available for duty and be competent. The speeches were followed by the award of end of course certificates to the first twenty trainees in the order of merit. Ngo Ngue Monique who was the only lady to appear among the first twenty, stole the show as the public applauded heartily for her as she moved forward to collect her certificate. Prominent among those present at the graduation ceremony, was the Brigadier General, Toungue Elias, Airforce Brigadier Eba Eba Benoit and the city mayor, Roger Mbassi Ndine.