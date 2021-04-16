Cameroon: Healthcare, Agric Productivity - Elite Donates Equipment, Free Driving Licenses to Momo

Minister Mbah Acha Rose Fomundam was in Mbengwi with 177 free driving licenses for commercial bike riders and farm inputs to enhance agriculture on April 9, 2021.

The event in Mbengwi, Momo Division, on April 9, 2021 was the handing over of health equipment, farm inputs and some 177 free driving licenses to help advance healthcare coverage, enhance agricultural production and productivity and give the transport sector a chance. To thank for the gesture was the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Supreme State Audit; Mbah Acha Rose Fomundam who is also a daughter of Momo.

The elite travelled to Mbengwi with 40 hospitalization beds, 100 mattresses, two Suction pumps, 11 Automatic blood pressure machines, eight otoscopes, seven stethoscopes, nine finger pulse oximeters, three delivery beds, six minor surgery kits, two oxygen concentrators, one centrifuge, two hot air ovens, two microscopes etc. The huge consignment of health equipment will enhance healthcare in all five Subdivisions of Momo Division, covered by the Health Districts of Batibo, Mbengwi and Njikwa.

Away from the health sector, Minister Mbah Acha Rose had good news for the Commercial Motorcycle sector with 177 free driving licenses to help matters for those who had difficulties procuring the document as a measure to bring sanity and order to the sector. The 2021 farming season is on course in Momo Division and the Minister offered 100 bags of fertilizers to help increase production and productivity. It was to encourage farmers to return to farms which some of them abandoned in the face of the ongoing socio-political and security crisis rocking the North West region.

On-the-spot, the Minister appealed for Momo communities to remain steadfast and continue working for the full return of normalcy to the land of their ancestors. She urged fighters, still in the bushes to harken to reason, drop guns and become prodigal sons with the Head of State guaranteeing their security and opportunities for them to become more useful in nation building. It was a rare moment for the visiting Minister to commune with her political base after the December 6, 2020 Regional Council elections which produced the Pioneer Regional Assembly for the North West.

