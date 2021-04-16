Cameroon-Britain - High Commissioner Hands Accreditation Papers

15 April 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Dr. Christian Dennys-McClure presented the advance copies of his letters of credence to External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella on April 13, 2021.

The newly designated British High Commissioner to Cameroon, Dr. Christian Dennys-McClure has handed the advance copies of his letters of credence to the Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella. The British diplomat handed his official documents on April 13, 2021 during an audience granted him by the Minister. Both personalities during the audience also reviewed cooperation ties between the two countries with prospects of strengthening them.

Dr. Christian Dennys-McClure, before his appointment as British High Commissioner, was Cabinet Secretariat Head for Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) at the Joint Funds Unit, a position he occupied since 2017. His professional career indicates that between 2016 and 2017, he was Deputy Head at the National Security Secretariat. From 2015 to 2016, he was Conflict Advisor for Security and Justice at the above mentioned Secretariat. The newly designated British High Commissioner has equally been Conflict and Stabilisation Lessons Advisor at the Stabilisation Unit of his country. He is married and a father of two.

Cameroon and Britain share common values on governance, gender, human rights and the rule of law. As good trade partners, and in order to keep economic ties on a safe path, during the 2021 March session of Parliament, a bill which entreats the President of the Republic to ratify Ordinance No.2021/1 of January 19, 2021 to extend the effects of the Cameroon-European Union Economic Partnership Agreement to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland was adopted after deliberations in the House. Cameroon and Britain partner in several domains including education, trade, environmental protection, science, technology, security and politics. Several top ranking officials of either countries have carried out formal visits within the framework of strengthening cooperation ties in varied sectors between the two countries.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.