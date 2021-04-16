Cameroon-Britain - High Commissioner Hands Accreditation Papers

Dr. Christian Dennys-McClure presented the advance copies of his letters of credence to External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella on April 13, 2021.

The newly designated British High Commissioner to Cameroon, Dr. Christian Dennys-McClure has handed the advance copies of his letters of credence to the Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella. The British diplomat handed his official documents on April 13, 2021 during an audience granted him by the Minister. Both personalities during the audience also reviewed cooperation ties between the two countries with prospects of strengthening them.

Dr. Christian Dennys-McClure, before his appointment as British High Commissioner, was Cabinet Secretariat Head for Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) at the Joint Funds Unit, a position he occupied since 2017. His professional career indicates that between 2016 and 2017, he was Deputy Head at the National Security Secretariat. From 2015 to 2016, he was Conflict Advisor for Security and Justice at the above mentioned Secretariat. The newly designated British High Commissioner has equally been Conflict and Stabilisation Lessons Advisor at the Stabilisation Unit of his country. He is married and a father of two.

Cameroon and Britain share common values on governance, gender, human rights and the rule of law. As good trade partners, and in order to keep economic ties on a safe path, during the 2021 March session of Parliament, a bill which entreats the President of the Republic to ratify Ordinance No.2021/1 of January 19, 2021 to extend the effects of the Cameroon-European Union Economic Partnership Agreement to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland was adopted after deliberations in the House. Cameroon and Britain partner in several domains including education, trade, environmental protection, science, technology, security and politics. Several top ranking officials of either countries have carried out formal visits within the framework of strengthening cooperation ties in varied sectors between the two countries.