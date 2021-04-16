Malawi: Sumbuleta On the Run - Malawi Police Failing to Trace Former Mbc Boss' Whereabouts

Former Malawi Broadcasting Corporation Director General, Aubrey Sumbuleta, who is accused of sexually harassing female employees at the public broadcaster, has reportedly sneaked out of the country.

Well placed sources within the Malawi Police Service told Nyasa Times that the security agency is failing to trace his whereabouts.

The law enforcers have been raiding Sumbuleta's private home in Mpingwe, Blantyre, inorder to arrest him following recommendations from the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) that he be arrested over sexual harassment charges, but law enforcers have, on three separate occasions, failed to get him.

Our sources, who asked for anonymity, said they strongly believe that the former MBC Director General has dribbled past the security agencies into some unknown corners of the word.

Sumbuleta, 49, is believed to have sneaked out of the country on the eve of the release of MHRC report.

MHRC found that Sumbuleta violated several human rights in contravention of the Constitution, the Gender Equality Act and International Human Rights principles and standards.

The Commission, after investigations into the sexual harrassment allegations, found that he sexually harassed four female employees at different occasions and places and the complainants had no consented relationship with him and he expected them to give in to his advances because they are women.

The Commission, therefore, ordered the Malawi Police to commence legal prosecution against him over the charges.

The Commission advised the women to seek compensation for sexual harassment from Sumbuleta and has ordered MBC to compensate the women because the corporation does not have a workplace policy on sexual harassment.

MBC was also ordered to re-instated of the victims, who retired early after being ill-treated due to the sexual harassment.

Sumbuleta was fired at MBC for other disciplinary issues earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the Police have complied with the MHRC order to arrest and commence legal prosecution against MBC Chief Security Officer, Andrew Chanunkha over the shooting of late Blessings Nyondo, former student of University of Malawi, The Polytechnic.

Nyondo was shot multiple times by Chanunkha at Kwacha round about in Blantyre on December 31, 2020.

Chanunkha confessed shooting the Polytechnic's first year student during preliminary investigations of the case saying the act was in self defence.

He was arrested last week by Soche Police and was subsequently taken to court to formally charge him.

He is remanded at Chichiri Prison in Blantyre.