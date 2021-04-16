Malawi: Sumbuleta On the Run - Malawi Police Failing to Trace Former Mbc Boss' Whereabouts

15 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Former Malawi Broadcasting Corporation Director General, Aubrey Sumbuleta, who is accused of sexually harassing female employees at the public broadcaster, has reportedly sneaked out of the country.

Well placed sources within the Malawi Police Service told Nyasa Times that the security agency is failing to trace his whereabouts.

The law enforcers have been raiding Sumbuleta's private home in Mpingwe, Blantyre, inorder to arrest him following recommendations from the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) that he be arrested over sexual harassment charges, but law enforcers have, on three separate occasions, failed to get him.

Our sources, who asked for anonymity, said they strongly believe that the former MBC Director General has dribbled past the security agencies into some unknown corners of the word.

Sumbuleta, 49, is believed to have sneaked out of the country on the eve of the release of MHRC report.

MHRC found that Sumbuleta violated several human rights in contravention of the Constitution, the Gender Equality Act and International Human Rights principles and standards.

The Commission, after investigations into the sexual harrassment allegations, found that he sexually harassed four female employees at different occasions and places and the complainants had no consented relationship with him and he expected them to give in to his advances because they are women.

The Commission, therefore, ordered the Malawi Police to commence legal prosecution against him over the charges.

The Commission advised the women to seek compensation for sexual harassment from Sumbuleta and has ordered MBC to compensate the women because the corporation does not have a workplace policy on sexual harassment.

MBC was also ordered to re-instated of the victims, who retired early after being ill-treated due to the sexual harassment.

Sumbuleta was fired at MBC for other disciplinary issues earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the Police have complied with the MHRC order to arrest and commence legal prosecution against MBC Chief Security Officer, Andrew Chanunkha over the shooting of late Blessings Nyondo, former student of University of Malawi, The Polytechnic.

Nyondo was shot multiple times by Chanunkha at Kwacha round about in Blantyre on December 31, 2020.

Chanunkha confessed shooting the Polytechnic's first year student during preliminary investigations of the case saying the act was in self defence.

He was arrested last week by Soche Police and was subsequently taken to court to formally charge him.

He is remanded at Chichiri Prison in Blantyre.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.