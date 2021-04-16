Malawi: ACB Rearrests Zameer Karim - Court Revokes Bail

15 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

The graft busting body, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has today re-arrested Asian businessman Zameer Karim of Pioneer Investments after the High Court revoked his bail.

ACB spokesperson Egritta Ndala has confirmed the arrest.

She said Karim was being kept at Blantyre Police Station waiting to be remanded to prison until the next date of trial.

The business tycoon was charged with intent to defraud Ecobank Malawi K850 million by allegedly obtaining fraudulently a loan purportedly guaranteed by the Malawi Police Service.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.