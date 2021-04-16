Malawi: ACB Rearrests Zameer Karim - Court Revokes Bail

The graft busting body, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has today re-arrested Asian businessman Zameer Karim of Pioneer Investments after the High Court revoked his bail.

ACB spokesperson Egritta Ndala has confirmed the arrest.

She said Karim was being kept at Blantyre Police Station waiting to be remanded to prison until the next date of trial.

The business tycoon was charged with intent to defraud Ecobank Malawi K850 million by allegedly obtaining fraudulently a loan purportedly guaranteed by the Malawi Police Service.