Nigeria: Burger King Announces Grand Entry Into Nigerian Market

16 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Mary Nnah

Allied Food and Confectionary Services Limited had announced exciting plans to launch and grow the Burger King® brand in Nigeria, the largest country in Africa.

"We are proud to bring this iconic brand to Nigeria, and believe that our Nigerian guests will love Burger King flame-grilled sandwiches and other famous Burger King® menu items, that guests can have their way," said Antoine Zammarieh, Managing Director from Allied Food and Confectionary Services Limited.

"I am pleased that with the new agreement we cannot only offer our guests great-tasting Burger King® food, but also contribute significantly to the economy of Nigeria by creating hundreds of new jobs.

"This launch will be a big step towards serving budding food lovers and consumers of quick service restaurants in Nigeria with more exciting flame-grilled and specialty meals.

"Nigerian guests can soon look forward to enjoying world-famous Burger King® products, such as the brand's signature Whopper® Sandwich."

"We're excited to share big news from Nigeria, where we have announced ambitious plans for one of our iconic brands - Burger King®," said David Shear, President International Restaurant Brands International Inc., the parent company of Burger King®.

"Nigeria has a thriving quick service restaurant industry, and our partner has a deep understanding of the infrastructure and supply chain strategy needed in the market, which we believe will position the Burger King®brand well for success in the country."

The first Burger King® restaurant in Nigeria is expected to open in autumn this year and the announcement reflects the global appeal of Burger King®, contributing to the brand's expansion strategy in Africa.

