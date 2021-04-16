Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Ekiti Monarch

16 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti — Barely a week after the Elewu of Ewu, in Ilemeje Local Government of Ekiti State, Oba Adetutu Ajayi escaped the kidnapper's ambush, Oba David Oyewumi the Obadu of Ilemeso-Ekiti in Oye LG was not that lucky.

Oba Oyewumi was said to have been kidnapped in his palace by gunmen who scaled the fence, shot sporadically into the air and made away with him.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relation Officer, Ekiti State Police Command, Mr Sunday Abutu, said "it happened yesterday in his palace".

Abutu said further that necessary steps have been taken to rescue the Monarch and apprehend the culprits.

As of the time of filing this report, nothing has been heard from the kidnappers.

