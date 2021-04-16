East Africa: EAC Countries Urged to Embrace e-Procurement

16 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Institutions in charge of public procurement in East Africa Community (EAC) member countries have been urged to embrace electronic methods of issuing public tenders in a bid to prevent corruption and other malpractices.

The call was made by the Minister of Economic Planning and Finance, Uzziel Ndagijimana, on Thursday, April 15.

He was speaking at the 13th East African Procurement Forum- an annual event that brings together heads of public procurement regulatory bodies from EAC member states to discuss ways to ensure smooth and transparent public procurement.

It was also attended by researchers, members of the private sector and civil society among others.

This year's forum brought together over 300 participants from Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, South Sudan, Rwanda, and Tanzania. It also had other participants attending virtually.

The two-day meeting runs under the theme "Strengthening integrity and accountability in public procurement for an effective emergency response."

According to Ndagijimana, public procurement plays a central role in good governance when it is characterized by transparency, integrity, and fairness among other virtues, a reason why there should be a modernized way of issuing public tenders so as to ensure fair public procurement.

"Public expenditures are done through public procurement, literally, the international budget excluding salaries and a few other budget lines.

These large amounts of public spending create temptation to corruption, the reason why we need proper legal and regulatory frameworks for public procurement and their proper enforcement," he said.

He added: "We need to modernize our public procurement, including digitization to minimize human contact and intervention. The latter creates opportunities for corruption and malpractices."

In 2017, Rwanda adopted the Umucyo e-Procurement System, a portal through which bidders submit their proposals and quotations, reducing physical interaction between them and procurement officials.

Since then, according to statistics by the Rwanda Public Procurement Authority (RPPA), 19,850 tenders were published, about 85,000 bids processed, and 16,976 contracts were awarded to competent bidders through the portal.

A total of 210 procuring entities used the system.

Harmonized way of responding to problems

According to Joyeuse Uwingeneye, Director General of RPPA, with the outbreak of Covid-19, EAC member countries did not stop issuing public tenders.

Nonetheless, she said, the exercise faced several challenges brought by the pandemic, hence the need to put in place rightful mechanisms that will help confront future calamities.

"During Covid-19, EAC countries adopted different solution-oriented initiatives. In this meeting, we will look at how to harmonize those initiatives and learn from each other. As EAC, our legal frameworks have to be interconnected," she briefed the press.

"The outcomes will shape the way our legal and regulatory framework are improved to cater for emergency procurement under similar circumstances such as Covid-19 and other force majeure," she added.

The East African Procurement Forum is hosted by EAC member countries on a rotational basis every year. In 2019, it was hosted by Tanzania. Because of the outbreak of Covid-19, the forum did not take place in 2020.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.