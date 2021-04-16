Gambia: 'Capacity Building for Entrepreneurs Essential to Business Development'

Program manager at the National Enterprise Development Initiative (NEDI) has said that capacity building for entrepreneurs is an essential ingredient to ensuring business development.

Abdoukabirr Daffeh was speaking during the official opening of a 5-day Business Development and Financial Management training for 35 youth and women entrepreneurs in Kerewan, North Bank Region.

The training was funded by the Government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports and is aimed at building the skills of beneficiaries to become self-employed, thereby ensuring easy access to finance through application for the Youth Revolving Loan Scheme.

"We are committed to supporting young entrepreneurs by providing them with the required skills and resources to develop." he said

The training, he added, is an essential part of NEDI's work in empowering young entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills to effectively manage their businesses.

"The training focuses on internal control and risk management, business plan development, relation building and networking, record and book keeping, financial literacy, business environment, economic, political and social technology among other important topics."

Daffeh indicated that the training seeks to build the capacity of the participants to sustainably manage their businesses, adding that the training is part of requirement to accessing the youth revolving loan.

Lamin Saidykhan, governor of North Bank Region said youth involvement in business is vitalto the socio-economic development of the country.

"The government is committed to supporting youth empowerment and development," he assured.

Governor Saidykhan encouraged the participants to take the training seriously and take an active part during the training.

Malamin I.L. Bojang, chairman of Kerewan Area Council (KAC) described the training as important to the socio-economic development of any region and country as a whole.

"This will help in reducing the high rate of youth unemployment in the region." he declared.

Bojang thanked NEDI for always supporting youth and entrepreneurship development in the country, while assuring the participants of his council's continuous support to entrepreneurship development in the region.