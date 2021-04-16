Gambia: Beakanyang Engages Tumana On Peace, Justice

A daylong peace, justice and reconciliation Bantaba was recently held at Kundam Mafatty in Tumana District of Upper River Region.

Beakanyang, a civil society organization through its 'Badinbun' (family dialogue) initiative organised the forum.

Addressing the participants, Nfamara Jawneh, Executive Director of Beakanyang said the event was part of the activities of the 'Badinbun' (family dialogue) initiative which was geared towards fostering reconciliation and enhancing peace through the use of traditional methods to settle disputes at family level.

Irrespective of tribe, political differences and conflict among those invited, he said Beakanyang was able to inculcate the objective the 'Badinbun' initiative to people who graced the event.

"Among the one hundred participants were victims of human rights violations, perpetrators, 'Badinbun' council of elders and security personnel. The purpose of the activity is to enhance peace within the region, reconcile those who suffered from human rights violations with perpetrators and provide victims of human rights violation to share their stories with the rest of the country," officials say.

Speaking on behalf of the Alkalo of Kundam, Sulayman Jawla thanked Beakanyang for what he described as 'timely and important engagement'.

He expressed gratitude to host the Tumana Bantaba, while calling for justice for victims of human rights violations.

For her part, Mariama Trawalleh, a member of the 'Badinbun' Committee of Elders under Beakanyang urged the people of Tumana to embrace political tolerance.

"In the past, we have also seen politics destroying the relationships of many families thus leading to many broken family ties and relations. I therefore, urge you all to avoid political violence and exercise tolerance.

Speaking earlier, Yaya Sumareh, outgoing board chairperson of Beakanyang thanked African Transitional Justice Legacy Fund for supporting the efforts of the organisation through 'Badinbun approach'.