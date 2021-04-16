Gambia: Beakanyang Engages Tumana On Peace, Justice

15 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

A daylong peace, justice and reconciliation Bantaba was recently held at Kundam Mafatty in Tumana District of Upper River Region.

Beakanyang, a civil society organization through its 'Badinbun' (family dialogue) initiative organised the forum.

Addressing the participants, Nfamara Jawneh, Executive Director of Beakanyang said the event was part of the activities of the 'Badinbun' (family dialogue) initiative which was geared towards fostering reconciliation and enhancing peace through the use of traditional methods to settle disputes at family level.

Irrespective of tribe, political differences and conflict among those invited, he said Beakanyang was able to inculcate the objective the 'Badinbun' initiative to people who graced the event.

"Among the one hundred participants were victims of human rights violations, perpetrators, 'Badinbun' council of elders and security personnel. The purpose of the activity is to enhance peace within the region, reconcile those who suffered from human rights violations with perpetrators and provide victims of human rights violation to share their stories with the rest of the country," officials say.

Speaking on behalf of the Alkalo of Kundam, Sulayman Jawla thanked Beakanyang for what he described as 'timely and important engagement'.

He expressed gratitude to host the Tumana Bantaba, while calling for justice for victims of human rights violations.

For her part, Mariama Trawalleh, a member of the 'Badinbun' Committee of Elders under Beakanyang urged the people of Tumana to embrace political tolerance.

"In the past, we have also seen politics destroying the relationships of many families thus leading to many broken family ties and relations. I therefore, urge you all to avoid political violence and exercise tolerance.

Speaking earlier, Yaya Sumareh, outgoing board chairperson of Beakanyang thanked African Transitional Justice Legacy Fund for supporting the efforts of the organisation through 'Badinbun approach'.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.