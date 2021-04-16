Gambia: Gunjur Utd, Jarra West Share Spoils in 2 Nd Division League

15 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur United and Jarra West on Tuesday shared spoils in the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League campaign.

The Coastal Town boys and the Jarra West based-team drew 2-2 in their week-fourteen clash played at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field at Basori to share the spoils in the country's second tier.

Gunjur United and Jarra West were both keen to daze each other to clutch the vital three points but the encounter ended 2-2.

The Coastal Town boys now bagged 23 points after fourteen league outings.

Gunjur United will rub shoulders with Young Africans in their next league match next week at the Real De Banjul Football Field in Basori at 4.30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Coastal Town boys will contend to bang the Banjul-based to clinch the significant points to maintain their first division league promotion aspirations.

