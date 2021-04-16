Gambia: Bye Malleh Appoint Real De Banjul Head Coach

Real de Banjul Football Club on Tuesday appointed of one of their club legend Bye Malleh Wadda as the team's new head coach following the sacking of Ebou Jarra on Monday.

Bye Malleh will guide the city boys through the remainder of the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League campaign after sacking of Ebou Jarra following the city boys 2-1 defeat to Brikama United in their week-twelve fixture played at the National Technical Centre at Yundum over the weekend.

Speaking to Point Sports after his appointment as new head coach of Real de Banjul, Bye Malleh Wadda, the former Real de Banjul player and Gambia international, said that he wanted to establish a culture within the team to succeed.

He reminded Real de Banjul about his previous success as coach at the club when he guided the city boys to two titles, two super cups titles and an FA Cup.

The former Real de Banjul and Scorpions goalkeeper holds a Master's in Business Administration (MBA), degree in Finance and BSC in Management and Marketing.