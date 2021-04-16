Gambia: Bye Malleh Appoint Real De Banjul Head Coach

15 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Real de Banjul Football Club on Tuesday appointed of one of their club legend Bye Malleh Wadda as the team's new head coach following the sacking of Ebou Jarra on Monday.

Bye Malleh will guide the city boys through the remainder of the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League campaign after sacking of Ebou Jarra following the city boys 2-1 defeat to Brikama United in their week-twelve fixture played at the National Technical Centre at Yundum over the weekend.

Speaking to Point Sports after his appointment as new head coach of Real de Banjul, Bye Malleh Wadda, the former Real de Banjul player and Gambia international, said that he wanted to establish a culture within the team to succeed.

He reminded Real de Banjul about his previous success as coach at the club when he guided the city boys to two titles, two super cups titles and an FA Cup.

The former Real de Banjul and Scorpions goalkeeper holds a Master's in Business Administration (MBA), degree in Finance and BSC in Management and Marketing.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.